India says differences resolved with US for trade deal, announcement soon

Goyal told a business conference that he was hoping to meet United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer soon

Reuters 

Pune: Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference in Pune, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (PTI Photo)(

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that the broad contours of a trade deal with the United States have been worked out and suggested there could be an announcement soon.

The two countries slapped higher tariffs on each other's products earlier this year and the US withdrew a key trade concession to India, but have since been trying to work out a limited pact.

Goyal told a business conference that he was hoping to meet United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer soon.
First Published: Mon, October 21 2019. 16:19 IST

