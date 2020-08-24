JUST IN
India, Nepal to expand energy cooperation, explore new pipeline
India waits for US response on mini trade deal of the kind signed with EU

New Delhi continues to push an early-harvest deal, to be followed up with detailed negotiations on a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

While the US has signed a mini trade deal with the European Union to put to bed multiple contentious trade spats, the Donald Trump administration is yet to respond to India's suggestion of a similar deal.

Senior officials at the Commerce Ministry say New Delhi has confirmed its position that an early-harvest bilateral trade pact be signed soon, to be followed up with detailed negotiations on a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement. But after picking up pace till last month, talks have now slowed down as the Americans have not committed to a broad deadline and are yet to respond on key ...

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 18:24 IST

