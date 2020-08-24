India waits for US response on mini trade deal of the kind signed with EU

While the US has signed a mini trade deal with the European Union to put to bed multiple contentious trade spats, the Donald Trump administration is yet to respond to India's suggestion of a similar deal.

Senior officials at the Commerce Ministry say New Delhi has confirmed its position that an early-harvest bilateral trade pact be signed soon, to be followed up with detailed negotiations on a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement. But after picking up pace till last month, talks have now slowed down as the Americans have not committed to a broad deadline and are yet to respond on key ...