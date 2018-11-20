Indian airlines seek waiver from airports, oil firms for financial revival

Financially stressed have asked and to provide one month of credit to improve liquidity. The airlines have also requested to waive off penalties in case of late payment.

(FIA) a lobby group consisting of IndiGo, SpiceJet, and which has more than 80 per cent share of the aviation market said that such a move would help them to revive the financials of the companies. In 2009 and 2011 when airlines encountered a similar period of losses, airlines had asked the government to step in.

"We request that the airlines are assisted by an additional one-month unsecured credit by Airport Authority of India (AAI), private and the to tide over these tough times and with a commitment from the member airlines to make staggered payments over the next few months, " (FIA) wrote to civil aviation secretary Rajiv Narayan Choubey.

Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the letter.

"All the member airlines are constantly monitoring their operations and their various cost control measures to enhance the long-time viability of the and the industry. We are sure that given the needful assistance at this time the sector will be restored to its healthy trajectory," the letter added.

High fuel price coupled with a weaker rupee has increased the operating cost of the Indian carriers. At the same time, the situation has worsened as the airlines have been unable to increase ticket price due to extreme competition. This has forced the Indian airlines into the red as all three listed airlines have posted a loss.

Even market leader which has more than 40 per cent share of the Indian market reported loss of Rs 6.52 billion- its first loss since public listing followed by Rs 15.21 billion and Rs 3.89 billion loss by and

The group of airlines justifying their demand of asking for a waiver saying that had the airlines increased their ticket price it would have led to declining in passenger numbers.

Indian airlines pay one of the highest prices for across the world due to the heavy tax that the government levies. Efforts to bring under unified tax structure of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has failed as state governments opposed the move fearing loss of