Indian companies raise Rs 36,176 crore through securities in October

Public issue offers securities of a company to the public to garner funds.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian companies raised funds worth Rs 36,176 crore by issuing securities on public and private placement basis during October, registering a decline of 17 per cent compared to September.

The firms had in September mobilised Rs 43,915 crore. According to the latest data available with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the capital garnered by the companies through public issue in October stood at Rs 638 crore—compared to Rs 8,701 crore raised during the month before.

However, fund raising from private placement saw a meagre increase to Rs 35,538 crore from September, when it stood at Rs 35,214 crore. Among the public issue, initial public offerings (IPOs) contributed Rs 525 crore, while debt issue was the highest contributor to Rs 31,894 crore in the private segment.

Rasing funds via private placement involves sale of securities to a relatively small number of select investors. Public issue offers securities of a company to the public to garner funds.
