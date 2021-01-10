Indian economy heading towards V-shaped recovery, says Assocham

India’s economy is showing decisive signs of a ‘V-shaped’ recovery in 2021 with the return of consumer confidence, robust financial markets, an uptick in manufacturing, and exporters braving it out in the global market with never-say-die spirit, Assocham said on Sunday.
The industry chamber said it expected immense accruals of economic benefits from the Covid-19 vaccination programme about to be rolled out.
“The high-frequency data is a strong pointer to a V-shaped recovery in 2021 with the seeds bursting into green shoots over the last two months of 2020 itself,” Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said.
India’s GDP is estimated to contract by a record 7.7 per cent during 2020-21 as the Covid-19 pandemic severely hit the key manufacturing and services segments, as per government projections released on Thursday. According to Assocham, the most definitive of the data is the record collection of Rs 1.15 trillion in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during December.
“The state-wise collection showed the fightback spirit in consumer confidence. Illustratively, the largest consumption state of Maharashtra, which was amongst the severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, has posted a healthy growth of seven per cent in GST collection; even as the total GST mop-up was up 12 per cent year-on-year,” Sood said.
He said the Budget for 2021-22 would be a major catalyst. “Great focus on health care, agriculture and revival of demand would be imperatives in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget”.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU