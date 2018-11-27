Indian grape exports to China to treble in 2 years after 50% fall in 2017

Following a sharp decline last year in grape exports to China, India is now looking to increase shipments of the fruit to that country by 200 per cent within two years, through direct engagement of Chinese importers.

China’s grape imports from India declined by nearly 50 per cent to 607 tonnes, worth $1.29 million, in 2017-18, from 1,123 tonnes valued $2.59 million the previous year. The decline, however, was due to quality deterioration and delay in dispatches last financial year.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda), in association with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), made a prognosis on Tuesday, stating that exports of Indian grapes to China are likely to increase by 200 per cent both in quantity and value terms by 2020.

“We have conducted a series of meetings with Chinese government officials following which they agreed to visit to the vineyards and packhouses in Nashik, Maharashtra. From China, 19 companies with 25 representatives participated, along with over 100 representatives from 54 companies from all over the world,” said Paban K Borthakur, Chairman, Apeda, while speaking on Tuesday at a buyer-seller meet in Mumbai, in which Chinese importers were present.

Interestingly, China’s phytosanitary agency has called for list of registered packhouses and vineyards in India for assessment and approval for grapes exports from India.

“Apeda is making efforts to expand its export market to China. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry through Apeda, and in association with grape growing states and the National Research Centre, is making efforts to improve the quality of fresh grapes. The promotional schemes of the central and state governments will boost the export of Indian grapes and other tropical fruits,” a statement issued in Mumbai said.

Currently, China imports large quantity of grapes from Italy, France, Spain, the United States and Turkey. The fruit occupies fifth position among fruit crops in India, with a production of 2.6 million tonnes (around 3 per cent of world's production of 77 million tonnes) from an area of 0.13 million ha.

The area under grape is 2 per cent of the total area of fruit crops in the country. India grows nearly 20 varieties of grapes -- coloured, white, seeded, unseeded, large and small berries. Thompson Seedless, the dominant variety, takes 55 per cent of the area along with its clones.