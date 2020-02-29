JUST IN
The assistance an MP used to get on Bills was laughable: M R Madhavan
Business Standard

Indian Navy makes a case for third aircraft carrier amid fund crunch

Opponents claim it will create another white elephant, but naval planners say funding is possible, writes Ajai Shukla

Ajai Shukla 

With the military short of funds for modernising its arsenal, India’s most contentious and consequential weapons procurement debate is taking place over the Navy’s proposal to build a second indigenous aircraft carrier — Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vishal.

There are already two aircraft carriers — the Russian-built INS Vikramaditya, which joined the fleet in 2013 and INS Vikrant, which Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) expects to make fully operational in 2022. INS Vishal, the third carrier, would allow the Navy to operate two carriers while allowing one to be in the ...

First Published: Sat, February 29 2020. 22:08 IST

