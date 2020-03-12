Industrial production rises 2% in January, investments still weak

rose 2 per cent in January after remaining almost flat in the previous month as manufacturing recovered slightly from contraction in December.

The Index of (IIP) was revised up for December to 0.07 per cent growth, from a contraction of 0.3 per cent in the provisional estimate. If provisional data of January is compared with that of December, the recovery would seem a bit higher than seeing it relative to the revised figure.

According to the data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation, grew by just 0.5 per cent in the first 10 months of the current financial year (FY20) against 4.4 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The months of February and March would see the impact of coronavirus on the Indian economy and might drag down the overall growth for 2019-20.

Already both consumer goods - fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and durables - have witnessed a fall in January.

"Given that January was not the period where the COVID-19 was active in other parts of the world, the impact on supply chains will be felt more in February and March," said CARE Ratings chief economist Madan Sabnavis.



The pharmaceutical sector, too, has been affected sharply this month, and could slip into negative zone in the succeeding months owing to the impact of the virus, said Sabnavis.

Among three broad sectors, manufacturing and electricity recovered in January from contraction in December.

However, mining saw some moderation in growth in January compared to the previous month.

Within manufacturing, capital goods continued to contract. The bigger picture was that the fall of 4.3 per cent in January this year came on the base of a decline in January 2019. There was not even a single month which saw growth in capital goods in the first 10 months of FY20. "This is not surprising, given that private investment has been lacklustre," he said. Juxtaposing this with the second advance estimates of gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), it looks unlikely to turn positive this year. GFCF is projected to grow by one per cent in 2019-20 by the second advance estimates, the lowest expansion since 2002-03.