InvITs: A lucrative investment opportunity once the roadblocks are cleared

The finance ministry is hopeful investments into Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvIT) will get a green signal from the Reserve Bank of India within this financial year. Even without the RBI promotion, issuances of InvIT are expected to reach Rs one trillion by the end of this fiscal. Crisil estimates the number would double by another year to Rs 2 trillion.

To put the numbers in perspective, India’s annual defence budget is about Rs 3 trillion. An InvIT is a best understood as a mutual fund. Instead of one investing in a debt paper floated of a road, a power or a telecom ...