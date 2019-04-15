It's raining forex in Indian economy with equity, bond deals in pipeline

It’s raining foreign exchange in the Indian economy with foreign players investing heavily in the debt and equity instruments of home-grown firms. Statistics collated by Business Standard suggest that $18.5 billion would make its way through these deals in the next few months.

These will follow robust foreign portfolio investor (FPI) interest seen in the fourth quarter of 2018-19. FPIs have brought in net investments of $7.3 billion through debt and equity instruments in the first quarter of calendar 2019, against $2.3 billion raised in the same period of 2018. Bankers said ...