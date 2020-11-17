Jaishankar speaking language of 70s by railing against FTAs: Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
RCEP decoded: Why India chose to stay out of Asia's mega free trade pact
RCEP with China, minus India: Is the trade deal a threat or opportunity?
Economic self-harm
Galwan stand-off: India takes another shot at free trade deal with US
Exercise caution on the proposed trade pact with US: Experts to govt
-
Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday expressed dismay over external affairs minister S Jaishankar's statement, saying it was against trade agreements and in favour of protectionism.
"I must express my dismay over the speech by foreign minister... when he railed against trade agreements and praised the virtues of protectionism," Chidambaram tweeted.
"Jaishankar was speaking in the language and in the words that I heard in the 1970s and 1980s," said the senior Congress leader.
The external affairs minister had said on Monday that India has allowed other countries “unfair” trade and manufacturing advantages “in the name of openness”.
“In the name of openness, we have allowed subsidised products and unfair production advantages from abroad to prevail. And all the while, this was justified by the mantra of an open and globalised economy,” Jaishankar had said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU