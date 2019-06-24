Jalan panel report on RBI surplus may contain dissent note by finance secy

The Bimal Jalan committee, tasked with reviewing the economic capital framework of the (RBI), has deferred the submission of its report to the central bank for the third time. The panel will meet again in mid-July, after the presentation of the Union on July 5.

Also, Business Standard has learnt that the report would likely include a dissent note by Finance Secretary Subhash Garg, who is is the government’s representative on the panel.

The main difference of opinion within the six-member panel is over the transfer of the RBI’s “excess” capital reserves. While most panel members are in favour of a phased transfer of the RBI’s capital reserves to the government over the years, the government’s view, voiced by Garg, is for a one-time transfer. That is what Garg’s dissent note is expected to reflect.

On Monday, the Jalan panel met at the RBI’s office in New Delhi for what was supposed to be its last meeting before submitting its report later this week. However, one of the panel members told reporters later that there would be another meeting and that the report would be submitted after the

The next meeting will be held in mid-July, another source said.

Garg did not attend the meeting held on Monday.

Sources said there is a stalemate among the panel members as Garg wants the panel to recommend tapping the “unrealised gains” in the revaluation accounts of the central bank, while Jalan is not in favour of it.

One of the hindrances in utilising the “unrealised gains” is that the had passed a board resolution against using it as a part of dividend to the government.

At the end of June 2018, the “unrealised gains”, which is cited as currency and gold revaluation reserves in the RBI’s balance sheet, accounted for 70 per cent of the central bank's reserves of Rs 9.6 trillion.

The latest delay in the submission of the report also means that the finance ministry won’t be able to include any assumption on the surplus that it will receive from the in the full

According to the interim Budget 2019-20, dividend from the and state-owned financial institutions has been budgeted at Rs 54,817 crore, compared to the 2018-19 Revised Estimate of Rs 51,623 crore but much lower than that year’s Budget Estimate of Rs 74,901 crore.

This means a tighter fiscal balancing act by the finance ministry under a new minister. The Centre is likely to retain a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product in the full Budget. At a time when there are real concerns over tax revenue shortfall, and the disinvestment target could also remain unchanged, the Budget-makers are depending on a higher surplus from the RBI to boost non-tax revenue.

Other members of the panel include former RBI deputy governor Rakesh Mohan, RBI central board members Bharat Doshi and Sudhir Mankad, and deputy governor

The committee, formed in December 2018, was supposed to submit its report by April 8 this year but it was later given a three-month extension. One of the key mandates of the committee was to determine the level of surplus that the RBI should hold.

Usually, the RBI, which follows a July-June calendar, transfers dividend to the central government after closing its accounts in August. While transferring the dividend, the central bank keeps a share of surplus towards various risks and reserves every year, according to its economic capital framework.

The RBI needs adequate capital reserves for monetary policy operations, currency fluctuations, possible fall in the value of bonds, sterilisation costs related to open-market operations, credit risks arising from the lender of last resort function and other risks from an unexpected increase in its expenditure.