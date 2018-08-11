Jet Airways under lens over results deferment; Sebi looking into the matter

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, put Jet Airways’ loans on the watch list and the civil aviation ministry said it was monitoring the situation at the airline after it deferred its first quarter financial results on Thursday.

The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was also looking into the deferment of results on account of reservations expressed by the airline’s audit committee, according to a PTI report. Sebi is concerned about any possible lapses in terms of disclosures and corporate governance norms by ...