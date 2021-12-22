Karnataka government reduces VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 18%

has reduced (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel to 18 per cent from existing 28 per cent.

The decision will bring relief to airlines and help airlines reduce their fuel expenses. While seven states have reduced VAT to under four per cent. Karnataka's move is significant as Bangalore airport is the third busiest in the country and main operating base for airlines.

In August, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had written to 22 state governments urging them to reduce VAT on from 1-4 per cent to give impetus to the aviation sector.

"The price of is a major component of the operating cost of airlines. With that, the tax on contributes significantly to the price," the ministry had said.