Lack of data hampers govt's services export promotion scheme: Officials

The lack of data has made difficult the commerce and industry ministry’s plans to expand the Services Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) and provide a crucial leg-up to new sectors.

Introduced in the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2015-2020, the SEIS has been successful with incentives worth Rs 4,262 crore disbursed to services exporters in 2018-19 fiscal year. “The government wants to widen the SEIS and boost support to services exporters by not only increasing reward in certain cases but also coverage of the scheme. But, getting requisite data to do so have been difficult,” ...