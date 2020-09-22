Lack of uniform ICT solutions a risk for smart cities, says Trai

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea moves TDSAT over Trai objection to premium telecom plans
Trai asks telcos for data on recharge pattern of prepaid users in lockdown
Decide on floor price for tariffs to ensure sustainability: Telcos to Trai
Trai hikes int'l call termination rates to 35-65 paise/min; telcos to gain
Vodafone Idea gets TDSAT relief, allowed to offer premium tariff plans
-
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), in a white paper issued on Tuesday, said there was a need to have a standardised information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for smart cities.
The regulator is of the view that lack of uniform solution can lead to proprietary issues and prevent integration for a seamless digital revolution in the urban infrastructure.
“Through our white paper, we are trying to caution the urban infrastructure developers that lack of planning can pose challenges in the future. If we want integrate smart cities in the future, we have to take a standardised approach for technology,” Trai Secretary S K Gupta told Business Standard.
“Such proprietary or non-standardised solutions have been created in silos and pose problems of inter-operability and prevent sharing of data amongst divergent applications,” Trai said in a white paper on ‘smart cities in India: framework for ICT infrastructure’. The regulator said non-standardised proprietary devices and solutions had come up in the absence of regulation.
“In order to manage the ever-increasing population in the cities, it is important that infrastructure in cities are upgraded and managed by using ICT to make them sustainable in the long run. That is the context of this white paper,” Trai Chairman R S Sharma said.
The regulator observed: “The objective of smart city is to enhance quality of life of people and provide a clean and sustainable environment by establishing a common core infrastructure and deploying ‘smart solutions’ using digital infrastructure.”
It is essential to develop a standardised digital infrastructure with secure, reliable connectivity between offices to improve government’s efficiency and citizens’ access to services digitally, it said.
The standard reference architecture for smart infrastructure shall lead to savings and optimisation of capex and opex of the “Smart, Sustainable and Secure Cities”.
It will also lead to significant reduction in the carbon footprint’ of ICT in any earmarked geographical territory.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU