Business Standard

G20 working group meeting to discuss climate change, land degradation

The meeting will be held in Bengaluru from February 9-11, 2023

Topics
G20  | land degradation | G20 Meet

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

India's G20 presidency

India will use its term as G20 president to talk about land degradation, biodiversity loss, marine pollution and other such issues, said environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday.

“India’s G20 presidency aims to bring an integrated, comprehensive and consensus-driven approach to address climate change and pursue sustainable growth,” Yadav said, adding that the country will promote its development concept of LiFE--Lifestyle for Environment.

G20’s first meeting of the Environment, Climate & Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) under the Sherpa Track will focus on arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enriching biodiversity. The meeting will be held in Bengaluru from February 9-11, 2023.

The working group will discuss promoting sustainable development, resource efficiency, and circular economy, Yadav said.

ECSWG, one of the 13 working groups under the Sherpa track, will meet four times between February and May. A ministerial meeting of the group will be held on July 28 in Chennai.

Delegates from the G20 countries and representatives of international organisations will participate in the meeting. The first ECSWG meeting will include a side event on ecosystem restoration and biodiversity enrichment practices at Bengaluru.

The later ECSWG meetings will be in Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Chennai.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 20:01 IST

`
