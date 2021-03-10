Logistics policy to go to Cabinet for approval, aims to ease goods movement

The will seek the Cabinet’s approval for a national logistics policy that aims to smoothen goods movement across the country.

“The policy is at the near-finalization stage. Consultations with all ministries, departments and other stakeholders have happened. All their views and comments have been factored in. It will soon go for the Cabinet approval,” said Pawan Agarwal, special secretary at the commerce ministry’s logistics division on Wednesday.

An institutional framework has been set up for the policy, using logistics council, a central advisory committee and an empowered group of secretaries. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will head the council, and the cabinet secretariat the empowered group of secretaries.

A national grid of logistics parks and terminals is being planned for the coordinated development of intermodal facilities, promoting intermodal and multimodal logistics parks as a separate class of infrastructure. The government also aims to develop modern warehousing and is formulating guidelines and standards for warehousing, as a part of the policy.

Indian industry pays a high logistics cost, hurting the competitiveness of domestic goods in the international market. Logistics cost forms 13 per cent of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the government aims it to reduce it to 8 per cent in five years to boost domestic manufacturing.

The proposed policy has been in the offing for the last few years. “A National Logistics Policy will be released soon. Inter alia; it will clarify the roles of the Union government, state governments and key regulators. It will create a single-window e-logistics market and focus on the generation of employment, skills and making MSMEs competitive,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in the 2020-21 budget speech.