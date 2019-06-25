Low bargaining power of the entities hitting MSMEs badly: Expert panel

The expert committee on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) was concerned about the low bargaining power of the entities and their aversion to take legal recourse against much powerful debtors. Ideally what should be a 90-day credit period could stretch to 280 days, which adversely affected the working capital cycle of these firms too.

Ironically, debtors include not only corporates, but government-owned companies, and agencies of both the central government and states. In the absence of empirical data, the committee computed average debtor days from 1997-98 to 2017-18, ...