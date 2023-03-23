Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches youth policy, portal

-
As Madhya Pradesh heads towards elections later in the year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday launched a youth policy and youth portal during the “Youth Mahapanchayat” in Bhopal.
“No matter how many job forms you fill in a year, you will have to pay the fee only once,” he said.
He also said the Madhya Pradesh government would bring in the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Kaushal Kamai Yojana (CM skill-earning scheme).
Describing it as the world’s biggest apprenticeship scheme, he said: “Youths who have not got jobs after passing class 12 will be trained in different fields. They will get ~8,000 per month during the training itself. Registrations will start on the youth portal on June 1. People in the age group 15-29 will be eligible.”
The chief minister also said in competition students of government schools were left out in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (for medical colleges). The state government will make two merit lists on the basis of NEET results and 5 per cent reservation will be provided to students of government schools.
“I am not against English, but English cannot be forced in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.
The youth portal will provide information on education, employment, health, sport, cultural activities, etc.
The youth policy will work in the area of education and skills, employment and entrepreneurship, health, youth leadership and social work, inclusion and equity, etc.
Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje recently said 3.892 million jobless youths had been registered on the state employment portal till January 31 this year.
Vikrant Bhuria, state president of the Youth Congress, said this was an exercise in deception.
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 18:37 IST
