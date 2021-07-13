Maharashtra announces sops up to Rs 20 lakh for electric vehicles

in will attract financial incentives ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20 lakh and housing societies will earn rebates in property tax for setting up charging stations as part of government's big e-mobility push.

The state government announced its electric vehicle policy on Tuesday offering sops for fresh purchases, scrappage and manufacturing of e-vehicles, components and batteries.

The state hopes EVs will make up 10 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2025. Separate targets have been laid down for two-wheelers (10 per cent), four-wheelers (5 per cent) in the electric segment. Fifteen per cent of state transport buses will be converted to electric by 2025.

With its new measures joins other states including Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in encouraging e-mobility.

"We have studied the EV policies of other states and countries before deciding our policy," state environment minister Aditya Thackeray said.

All EVs in the state will be exempt from road tax and registration charges under the scheme. Electric two-wheelers and cars would get maximum incentive of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively while buses would be eligible for Rs 20 lakh. The number of vehicles getting incentives will be capped.

The government will encourage urban local bodies to give rebate in property tax to housing societies setting up charging stations and promote the manufacturing of vehicle batteries under the of central government.

"We want to become the leading destination of EV ecosystem through demand and supply side incentives," said Ashish Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, Maharashtra government.