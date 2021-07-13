Maharashtra announces sops up to Rs 20 lakh for electric vehicles

-
ALSO READ
Powering mobility
Ola Electric to set up world's largest EV two-wheeler charging network
TeamLease estimates EV charging stations to create 10,000-12,000 jobs
Ola to set up cell manufacturing plant for powering Lithium-ion battery
What sets luxury apart from premium in the residential realty market
-
Electric vehicles in Maharashtra will attract financial incentives ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20 lakh and housing societies will earn rebates in property tax for setting up charging stations as part of government's big e-mobility push.
The state government announced its electric vehicle policy on Tuesday offering sops for fresh purchases, scrappage and manufacturing of e-vehicles, components and batteries.
The state hopes EVs will make up 10 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2025. Separate targets have been laid down for two-wheelers (10 per cent), four-wheelers (5 per cent) in the electric segment. Fifteen per cent of state transport buses will be converted to electric by 2025.
With its new measures Maharashtra joins other states including Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in encouraging e-mobility.
"We have studied the EV policies of other states and countries before deciding our policy," state environment minister Aditya Thackeray said.
All EVs in the state will be exempt from road tax and registration charges under the scheme. Electric two-wheelers and cars would get maximum incentive of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively while buses would be eligible for Rs 20 lakh. The number of vehicles getting incentives will be capped.
The government will encourage urban local bodies to give rebate in property tax to housing societies setting up charging stations and promote the manufacturing of vehicle batteries under the PLI scheme of central government.
"We want Maharashtra to become the leading destination of EV ecosystem through demand and supply side incentives," said Ashish Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, Maharashtra government.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU