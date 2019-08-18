Making a case for fair treatment of Union Territories in Finance Commission

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, provides for the president to refer to the 15th Finance Commission to include the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in its Terms of Reference. This will allow J&K -- a UT with a legislature — to receive the benefits of devolution of central taxes, something that it has been previously enjoying as a “state”.

However, a similar concession has never been extended to UTs with Assemblies — Delhi and Puducherry —by the successive Finance Commissions despite repeated representations from such UTs. The ...