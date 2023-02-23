Mann promises ease-of-doing biz at Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit

The government has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with the Inspector Raj and make the work environment more cordial for industry.

Giving industry players assurance that if they invest in they will not hear the words like ‘come tomorrow’ or face any legal issue in getting non-objection certificate, change of land use documents, pollution, and forest clearance, Chief Minister said, "We will give you all the clearance within 15 day."

Mann told investors at the 5th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit that if they plan to set up two plants, he will give them permission to set up three. You give employment to our youth.

However, the amount this year's investment summit got on the first day is still unclear. The chief minister said, "This summit will not be about MoUs. It will be about sharing knowledge and learning. We will provide ease-of-doing business."

The previous Punjab Investment Summit attracted investment to the tune of 8,200 crore, according to the commitment listed on the Summit’s website.

Highlighting the government focus for generating rural employment Mann said that the government will make 20 rural industrial clusters and 15 industrial parks so these industries could come to the rural regions of the state. "We want investors to build their plants in the rural parts of the state so our youth get employment and there is no migration."

According to official information, the theme of the summit is 'Invest in the Best' and there will be nine sessions on key areas including agri-food processing, textiles, healthcare, education, tourism, information technology, and start-ups. The event is being attended by around 3,000 investors, officials say.

In an attempt to woo investors amid the ongoing controversy on the law and order in the state, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "Punjab is known for its social harmony. Here every kind of seed can grow but seeds of hatred."

However, as the minister was trying to convince the investors of the social harmony law and order situation went out of hand in the state in Amritsar when supporters of the self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh belonging to the 'Waris Panjab De' group, went on a rampage in Amritsar and stormed into the Ajnala police station, armed with swords and lathis.

They also clashed with the police personnel outside the police station.

The supporters indulged in sloganeering while approaching the police station and subsequently, attacked the police with swords and lathis, damaged barricades and barged into Ajnala police station. Several supporters also indulged in pelting stones on the police personnel.

The law and order situation has been a major concern for investors in Punjab since the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Taking a hit at the Mann government, SAD leader, Sukhbir Singh Badal twitted, "When there is a total collapse of law and order in Punjab, who would like to invest in Punjab? Surprised to learn the AAP govt is holding an ‘Invest Punjab’ summit."

"...Extortionists calling the shots & home grown industry is shifting out of Punjab," Badal said in a tweet.

Investors at the summit also highlighted their worry during the summit. "The government is taking the matter lightly and doesn’t want to take any action. This is the reason that the industrialists are shying from investing in the state," said a delegate who was participating in the event.