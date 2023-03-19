JUST IN
Urban infrastructure principles on the cards in July G20 meeting
Business Standard

Centre, civil society continue to spar over manual attendance for MGNREGS

Civil society says getting manual attendance approved by district officers is tedious

Topics
MGNREGA | Centre | Parliament

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The average days of work provided to a household crossed even 50 days only once in the last four years

Although the central government has in a Parliament reply tried to clarify issues around the mandatory Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and compulsory attendance of workers through a mobile application (app) — national mobile monitoring system (NMMS) — civil society activists and others say that getting any manual attendance approved through district officials, as laid down in the revised system, is in itself problematic and cumbersome for many.

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 22:45 IST

