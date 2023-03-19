Centre, civil society continue to spar over manual attendance for MGNREGS

Although the central government has in a reply tried to clarify issues around the mandatory Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and compulsory attendance of workers through a mobile application (app) — national mobile monitoring system (NMMS) — civil society activists and others say that getting any manual attendance approved through district officials, as laid down in the revised system, is in itself problematic and cumbersome for many.