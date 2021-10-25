Marine exports from India risk damage as China imposes non-tariff barriers

Outbound shipments of from India are facing non-tariff barriers in China, causing concerns for Indian exporters, people aware of the matter said.

“China has introduced an examination system which is nowhere else in the world. Besides, the time (taken) to test the products has also increased substantially, resulting in delay in clearance of consignments. This has also resulted in some damage to the products,” one of the people said.

In the past, China had temporarily halted imports from India due to concerns related to Covid-19. “That issue is sorted now and cases in India have also fallen sharply,” they said.

According to a report Indian authorities have sought engagement with Chinese authorities on finding ways to bridge the huge trade balance that is tilted in favour of Beijing.

Last week, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that even as the trade between India and China continues to expand, it remains 'unbalanced' and is tilted in China's favour. With the deficit at $47 billion in the first nine months of this year, it is the largest India has with any country.

Bilateral trade between India and China during the first nine months of 2021 grew 49 per cent year-on-year to $90 billion. Last year, the total trade volume between the two countries was about $88 billion.

He had also said there are a number of market access impediments, including a whole host of non-tariff barriers, for most of India's farm products, as well as sectors India is competitive in, such as pharmaceuticals and information technology. However, India has been flagging concerns regarding the widening deficit and increase in trade barriers at the highest level.

Without naming any country, last week commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had also said that there is a need for resolution of issues posed by non-tariff barriers in international trade.