JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

UP govt launches fight against shell firms, 317 companies face action
Business Standard

May retail inflation rises to 3.05%, industrial production gains in April

Industrial production stood at 3.4 per cent compared to -0.1% in March.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

fruit and vegetables market, Inflation
Fruit and vegetables market.

Retail inflation increased to 3.05 per cent in May compared to 2.99 per cent in April, said the government on Wednesday.

Industrial production stood at 3.4 per cent compared to -0.1% in March, according to data from the Central Statistics Office, giving the government some cheer before its presents the annual budget on July 5.
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 17:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU