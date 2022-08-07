Mining projects may attract bank financing as Great Barrier Reef recovers

-
ALSO READ
Meta to break language barriers with AI, builds universal speech translator
India's data localisation rules to be a barrier to digital trade: US
Gas stocks in focus: Trading strategies for Gujarat Gas, MGL, Adani Total
In human quest for life beyond Earth, distance acts as a barrier
Fractional platforms lower barrier for investing in commercial realty
-
Bank financing for mining projects such as Adani Australia and Tatas in Indonesia is expected to revive with almost two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia making a sharp recovery and recording the highest amount of coral cover in nearly four decades. Foreign banks were earlier hesitant to lend to the coal mining projects citing potential damage to the Great Barrier Reef – a UNESCO-protected area.
As per a report by the Australian Institute of Marine Science, a government agency, over the past 36 years of monitoring by it, the coral reefs in the region have shown an ability to begin recovery after disturbances. In the past, the Great Barrier Reef has suffered from widespread and severe bleaching because of rising ocean temperatures. Environmentalists had cited these events to lobby against the coal mining projects in Australia and foreign banks had stopped financing these projects.
But with the sharp recovery of the reef and changed geo-political events like Europe re-opening their coal-based power projects after Russia stopped gas supplies, the financing for mining projects may revive, say bankers. Tata Power will import coal worth Rs 14,000 crore from Indonesian mines this year and owns a 30 per cent stake in the coal mine. Adani Australia started exporting coal from its Carmichael mine from this year onwards.
The projects would be able to attract insurance cover also as re-insurance companies keep a close eye on climate change reports such as the Australian Institute of Marine Science. In the first half of the current calendar year, global insured losses from natural catastrophes were $35 billion.
“Climate change is clearly a major risk for banks and reinsurance companies but due to changed geo-political reasons and mining of lithium for electric vehicles and coal for energy security picks up pace, the financing for such projects will also pick up,” said a banker.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU