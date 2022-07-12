Ministerial group meeting on online gaming inconclusive over legal issues

The meeting of an empowered group of ministers (GoM), set up to look into online gaming, casinos and races, remained inconclusive on account of certain legal issues. The panel, which was set to submit the final report on July 15, will now submit it by August 10, according to one of the panel members.

The GoM, which was constituted by the GST Council, met to discuss ambiguities in valuation of services and their taxability. However, the panel is of view that certain legal aspect should be examined by the law committee of the Council and a final decision would be taken after considering the committee suggestions.

The next meeting of the ministerial panel is likely to be held in New Delhi by end of the month.

The had last month deferred the proposal to levy a 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing. The Council had asked the panel to re-examine the issues after holding discussions with the states and stakeholders.

"Following Goa's request for special treatment for casinos, it was decided that GoM will give one more hearing for online games and horse racing as well," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said post council meeting last month in Chandigarh.

The GoM had proposed a flat 28 per cent levy on and fantasy sports to bring them on a par with gambling and betting.

However, the Goa minister had raised concerns over the proposal and said that taxing the casino on full value would decrease the footfall in tourism and viability of the casino industry. His apprehension was that excessive taxation on casino would impact the tourism adversely. He also argued that inclusion of prize money in taxable value could lead to litigations.

At present, the entire transaction value, including the winning amount, attracts GST. Most platforms pay 18 per cent GST as platform fees.

The GoM headed by Meghalaya chief minister was tasked with examining the taxation of fantasy sports and casinos.

The panel of ministers had suggested that in the case of online gaming, tax should be levied on the “full value” of consideration, including the contest entry fee, paid by the player for participation in such games.

With respect to the race course, the panel was of the view that 28 per cent GST should be levied on the full bet value, whereas in the case of casinos, on the value of chips/coins purchased from the casino by the player.

It had further said that the entry fee to casinos, including the price of other supplies, such as food and beverages, should be taxed at 28 per cent. Any other additional service/optional supplies made independent of the entry ticket shall be taxed at the rates as applicable on such supplies.

Meanwhile, a panel of state ministers on GST rate rationalisation also met on Tuesday to discuss restructuring of rate slabs. The seven-member panel headed by Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai met after the Council meeting held last month.

The Council had approved all suggestions proposed by the panel on hiking rates of certain consumer items and doing away with expemtions. The panel is now examing the merger of current four slabs and also the possibility of increasing the lower threshold of 5 per cent to 7- 8 per cent.