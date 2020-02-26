Modi govt launches sixth tax amnesty despite muted show by earlier schemes

The Modi government has come out with the sixth amnesty scheme during its five-and-a-half-year rule, as it seeks to shore up dwindling tax revenues. The sixth scheme, the direct tax Vivad Se vishwas, is specifically aimed at tax disputes involving a total of Rs 9.32 trillion at various fora of appeals, including income-tax commissioners (appeals), income tax appellate tribunal (ITAT), high courts and the supreme Court.

However, none of the scheme floated so far by the Modi government has yielded Rs nine trillion to the coffers. The maximum fetched was by the Income Declaration Scheme ...