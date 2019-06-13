Modi govt set to announce Rs 70,000-crore rural road building project

Buoyed by the success of its rural roads programme in its first tenure, the Narendra Modi government is set to announce a Rs 70,000 crore road building project over the next five years, linking villages with nearby mandis to boost the rural economy.

Officials said it would involve constructing over 125,000 kilometres of roads and would form part of the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). They added that 40 per cent of the estimated cost would be shared by the state governments and the remainder paid by the Centre. “Several villages and rural ...