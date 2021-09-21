Monetisation pipeline key for NHAI fund requirement: CRISIL report

-
Successful monetisation of the highway project pipeline of Rs 1.6 trillion is critical for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as it could potentially meet 15 per cent of its fund requirements over fiscal 2022 to 2026.
NHAI has been able to meet less than 5 per cent of its requirement over fiscal 2017-2021 through monetisation, but according to a CRISIL report, monetisation of road assets holds the key here as it accounts for 27 per cent of the NMP in value terms.
