Monsoon covers almost two-thirds of India 15 days in advance: IMD

After making a late entry, the south-west monsoon has progressed steadily and, in the first fortnight, covered almost two-thirds of the country, which is almost 15 days ahead of schedule.
According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), India received close to 28 per cent more rainfall than the average, between June 1 and June 14. Almost 75 per cent of the estimated 694 districts received normal or above-normal rain during this period.
A quick progress of the south-west monsoon should spur planting of kharif crops such as paddy, soybean, pulses, and cotton, and thus boost their yields.
The monsoon is crucial for the country’s $2.7-trillion economy, as it delivers nearly 70 per cent of the rain needed by farms, besides replenishing reservoirs and aquifers.
