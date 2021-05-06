Monsoon likely to arrive over Kerala on June 1, says Earth Sciences Secy

India’s is expected to arrive over the Kerala coast on June 1, its normal onset date, secretary ministry of Earth Sciences, M Rajeevan said today.

Though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will officially announce the 2021 monsoon onset date on May 15, Rajeevan in a tweet today said that early indications suggest that monsoon will arrive over Kerala on time, around June 1.

A timely onset of monsoon over Kerala augurs well for its subsequent progress and movement over the mainland, which in turn should aid in timely plantation of kharif crops.

The last month in its first forecast for the 2021 monsoon said that the that will start from June is expected to be ‘normal’ at 98 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

IMD’s forecast is with a model error of plus and minus 5 percent. The LPA of monsoon is 88 centimeters.

Rainfall between 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered a normal rainfall.

The met department also said the initial forecasts show that barring East and North-Eastern parts of the country that includes states like Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, North-Chhattisgarh, East UP and Assam, rainfall in all other regions of the country is expected to be normal.

However, several experts say that ‘below-normal’ rains in East and North-East India is not always harmful as the quantum of rains in these parts and also the daily average is higher than other regions of the country.

The said cumulatively across India that there is 61 percent chance of monsoon rains this year to be normal to above-normal and 39 per cent chance of them being below normal. In this, there is a 14 per cent chance of the rains being deficient that is below 90 per cent of the LPA.

Earlier, private weather forecasting agency Skymet, too had predicted a normal monsoon this year.