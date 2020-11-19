Moody's calls stimulus measures positive, revises GDP forecast upwards

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: Moody's, CARE Ratings cut India's FY21 GDP estimates
Icra scales up projection for GDP contraction to 11% from 9.5% earlier
Rating firms rework their India FY21 GDP forecasts with sharper contraction
Q1 GDP data released today: Key things to note
Expecting FY21 GDP contraction to be less than 9.5%: PNB MD & CEO
-
Moody's Investors Service has lowered the contraction rate for India's gross domestic product to 10.6 per cent for 2020-21 from its earlier 11.5 per cent. It also revised upwards its expectation for GDP growth rate to 10.8 per cent for 2021-22 from the earlier 10.6 per cent.
The rating agency also said the stimulus measures announced last week by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman were aimed at increasing manufacturing competitiveness and creating jobs, while supporting infrastructure investment, credit availability to stressed sectors.
"As such, they present potential upside to our current forecasts, a credit positive," Moody's said in a statement here.
The revisions in GDP came a bit over ten days ahead of the release of GDP data for the second quarter. India's economy contracted by an unprecedented 23.9 per cent in the first quarter.
Last week, Moody's cut the fall in GDP contraction rate to 8.9 per cent from earlier 9.6 per cent for the calendar year 2020. Similarly, India's GDP forecast for the calendar year 2021 was revised upwards to 8.6 per cent from 8.1 per cent earlier.
Moody's had attributed the reason behind better growth to the falling of coronavirus cases in the country.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU