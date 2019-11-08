Moody's rating unjustified; experts for aggressive rate cut by RBI

Calling the downgrade in India’s sovereign rating from stable to negative by Moody’s as unexpected and unjustified, the clamour for more aggressive rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prop-up growth has grown stronger.

On Friday, Moody’s cut India’s sovereign rating outlook to negative from stable, while retaining the issuer rating at Baa2. The negative outlook, the rating agency said, reflects rising risks that growth will remain significantly lower than in the past, partly reflecting lower government and policy effectiveness. It has forecast a fiscal deficit of 3.7 per cent for financial year 2019 – 20 (FY20), higher than the government’s target of 3.3 per cent.

“The outlook change is a negative surprise, but Moody’s was the only rating agency to have upgraded India’s ratings (to Baa2 from Baa3 in November 2017. However, we do agree with Moody’s underlying economic assessment. In an environment of weak global demand, there are substantial growth headwinds, which will likely delay the growth recovery and lead to below-trend growth for a longer period than we had previously envisaged,” wrote Sonal Varma, managing director and chief India economist at Nomura in a co-authored report with Aurodeep Nandi.

Aggressive rate cut

Given the economic slump, most economists have lowered the growth estimates and expect the RBI to be more aggressive in cutting rates going ahead.

Nomura, for instance, has cut GDP growth projection to 4.9 per cent y-o-y (from 5.7 per cent) in 2019 and to 6 per cent (from 6.9 per cent) in 2020. They expect weak growth to result in a fiscal deficit slip in both FY20 and FY21. They, however, expect the government to persist with its focus on structural reforms to improve the investment climate and to attract more capital inflows into India.

"Given weak growth, we expect the RBI to cut rates by an additional 50bp to 4.65 per cent by mid-2020 (versus our earlier expectation of 5 per cent as the terminal repo rate)," Varma and Nandi wrote.

Those at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) see the FY20 GDP growth at 5.8 per cent and suggest aggressive rate cuts as the only option to help prop up the flagging growth.

“We reiterate our call that lending rate cuts are the only way out of the on-going slowdown. The bad is that still-high real lending rates and relatively muted Diwali demand have led us to formalize a 30bps cut to our FY20 gross value added (GVA) growth forecast to 5.8 per cent on still-high real lending rates and relatively weak Diwali demand,” wrote Indranil Sen Gupta, director and India Economist at BofAML in a recent co-authored report with Aastha Gudwani, their India economist.

On their part, the RBI also warned of the economic slowdown while reviewing the monetary policy in October. The central bank cut its economic growth forecast for FY20 by 80 basis points (bps) to 6.1 per cent from the projection it made in the August policy meeting. Since February 2019, the growth forecast has been lowered by 130 bps. The policy repo rate was cumulatively eased by 135 bps in this period (to 5.15 per cent now).

“The MPC appears to be trying to signal to the bond market that rate cuts may keep coming, particularly as it has sharply cut growth forecasts. Lower rates are a necessary condition for the economy to pick up, even if no longer sufficient,” wrote Neelkanth Mishra, co-head of equity strategy, Asia Pacific & India Equity Strategist at Credit Suisse in a recent note.