MP farmers fret as pest attack kills hope of good soybean harvest

Soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh, who were hoping to reap a good harvest due to an increase in acreage this year, now have reasons to worry as the standing crop in a few places has been hit white stem fly, which could lower yields.

While senior industry officials discount any large-scale impact of white stem fly on the final harvest, a few farmer leaders say attacks have been seen in several districts of the state.

“In some isolated fields there have been reports of pest attack, but the problem isn’t big enough to cause large scale damage and we are hopeful of harvesting a bumper soy crop this year,” D N Pathak, Executive Director of Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) told Business Standard.

Pathak said a final figure on the estimated soybean production in will be known in the next few weeks after the Association completes field surveys.

As per official estimates, soybean crop was planted in around 5.31 million hectares of land till Friday, which is about 6.14 per cent more than the area covered last year as farmers increased the area under cultivation in the hope of better returns.

“In some places we were hoping to get a harvest of at least 1,000 kilograms per hectare of soybean, but now this might go down due to the pest attack,” said Kedar Sirohi, head of Aam Kisan Union, a farmer group from The early varieties of the new crop will start hitting the market next week.

There hasn’t been any official response to the pest attack.

Elsewhere, in the country till Friday, kharif crops have been planted on 105.30 million hectares, which is 0.72 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year.

Area sown under paddy, the main kharif crop, has gone up by 2.27 per cent to 38.33 million hectares so far in the 2018-19 kharif season due to higher acreage in states like Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, according to Agriculture Ministry's data released on Friday.

Paddy acreage stood at 37.48 million hectares in the year ago period.

Kharif sowing begins with the onset of the southwest monsoon in June and harvesting starts in October.

Pulses have been sown on 13.74 million hectares so far this season, close to 13.86 million hectare in the same season last year.

Coarse cereals have been sown in lesser area at 17.54 million hectares as against 18.22 million hectares earlier.

Among cash crops, cotton has been sown in 12.05 million hectares so far in this kharif season, slightly lower than 12.09 hectare in the year-ago period.

Sugarcane has been sown in 5.19 million hectare as against 4.98 million hectares last year, while jute has been sown in 0.70 million hectares, almost the same as last year.