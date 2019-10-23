MSP for wheat to be increased by Rs 85 to Rs 1,925 for 2020: Javadekar

-
Govt raised the price at which it buys new-season wheat from local farmers by 85 rupees, or 4.6%, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters on Wednesday.
The revised purchase price of 1,925 rupees per 100 kg for 2020 compares with 1,840 rupees a year ago, he said.
India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer, buys the grain from local farmers at state-set prices to build stocks to run a major food welfare programme.
