JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Ethanol blending: UP govt distilleries to supply 53 million litres to OMCs
Business Standard

MSP for wheat to be increased by Rs 85 to Rs 1,925 for 2020: Javadekar

The revised purchase price of 1,925 rupees per 100 kg for 2020 compares with 1,840 rupees a year ago, he said

Reuters 

wheat
File photo: Wheat is seen in a field during sunset

Govt raised the price at which it buys new-season wheat from local farmers by 85 rupees, or 4.6%, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters on Wednesday.

The revised purchase price of 1,925 rupees per 100 kg for 2020 compares with 1,840 rupees a year ago, he said.

India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer, buys the grain from local farmers at state-set prices to build stocks to run a major food welfare programme.
First Published: Wed, October 23 2019. 16:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU