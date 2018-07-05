A right to sell at MSP: CACP wants legislation to ensure farmers benefit

As the government goes on an overdrive to publicise the hike in (MSP), the question is how to ensure that farmers reap the benefits. Unless there is a regular procurement mechanism, MSPs will continue to have a notional value except, perhaps, for rice.

The Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP), the body which fixes MSPs for 23 kharif and rabi crops, has suggested a novel way out. The Commission is for bringing a legislation titled ‘Right To Sell at MSP’, which will give legal backing to the exercise, ensure that crops are not purchased below the fixed price and "instill confidence among farmers" . The Commission, however, didn’t spell out the broad contours of the legislation.

CACP recommendations aren’t binding on the government, but in this case the advice may gain some traction. In the upcoming monsoon session, farmers under the banner of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) are planning to move a private member's bill that too seeks to give them a legal cushion by guaranteeing an MSP with 50 per cent profit margin over the cost of production.

The Farmers’ Right to Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Support Prices for Agricultural Commodities Bill, 2018, has been endorsed by representatives of leading political parties.

Ensuring farmers get the benefits of MSPs is a big challenge that the Central and state governments face. At present, wheat and rice have regular procurement mechanisms. Coarse cereals such as ragi, bajra and millets, which have seen a sharp rise in the kharif MSP for 2018-19, don't have any.





Nafed procured almost 3.2 million tonnes of pulses and oilseeds in 2017-18 financial year at around Rs 160 billion under Price Support Mechanism and Price Stabilization Fund. This was a sharp jump from the total procurement of 2016-17, which was just 0.31 million tonne, but less than 6 per cent of the overall pulses and oilseeds production of 2017-18 estimated at 55.14 million tonnes (24.51 million tonnes pulses and 30.63 million tonnes of oilseeds). Such small procurement of oilseeds and pulses hardly makes an impact on the overall price situation.

The Commission, for its part, has also come out in support of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhawantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY), which incurs less cost, and wants its pan-India rollout.



“It has been observed by the Commission that under BBY, the cost incurred by the Government of Madhya Pradesh is significantly lower compared to the present system of procurement of crops under MSP and therefore, Commission is of the view that the Government should explore the possibility of implementing the Scheme on pan India basis,” a CACP report said.

It has been critical of some of the methods of claim settlement under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, saying that farmers should get loan on land value, and not on crop value, to prevent them from falling into the debt trap.