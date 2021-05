While spearheading CoWIN, my challenge has been the scale: R S Sharma

CoWIN is like a railway platform filled with people and very few trains running, according to R S Sharma, who heads the technology backbone for the Covid-19 vaccination process. Sharma, who’s also CEO of the National Health Authority, speaks to Nivedita Mookerji on the challenges in the CoWIN journey, the innovations and the preparation for future.

Edited excerpts: How has the CoWIN journey been so far? I got into it around January 10 ahead of the January 16 launch. Innovations and developments have taken place constantly ever since. It has been like changing the tyres of a ...