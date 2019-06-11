NAA asks for extension of its term as 700 cases are under investigation

Making a case for extension of its term, the goods and services tax (GST) anti-profiteering watchdog has informed the GST Council officers that about 700 cases are currently under investigation. With the National Anti-Profiteering Authority’s (NAA’s) tenure coming to an end in November according to the two-year sunset clause, the case for extension will be taken up by the council in the June 20 meeting.

With a disposal rate of about 6-7 cases a month so far, the body may need an extension of at least two and half years to three years, according to officials. NAA ...