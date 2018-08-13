National retail trade policy proposal back in consumer affairs department

The commerce and industry ministry has again written to the consumer affairs department, asking it to formulate the proposed national retail trade policy. In April, the ministry had written to the consumer affairs department, which is currently the nodal government agency for regulating internal trade, to look into the possibility of creating such a policy.

The policy aims to create more formalisation in retail and fix norms on minimum wages of workers as well as operating hours. The ministry had suggested creating a task force, with members drawn from industry ...