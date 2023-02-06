Nations reach a common understanding on fossil fuel usage at G20 meeting

The nations have reached a common understanding that fossil fuels would continue to be used more or less in most of the countries in the coming 15 to 20 years to allow time to increase the share of renewable energy, the government said on Monday.

It also announced the signing of a MoU on efficiency with three other countries.

The first ever Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting held in India also saw participants share the view that the transition pathway should be different for each country depending on its energy base and potential.

Both of these issues are key arguments that have been advanced by India in the past. While the country has announced an ambitious plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2070, it continues to rely on imported crude oil to meet 85 percent of its energy needs.

On Monday, the government stressed that the first-ever ETWG meeting had concluded with consensus on priority areas.

Talking to media persons on the second day's proceedings, Power Secretary Alok Kumar said member countries responded positively to the need for energy security and diversified supply chains.

He said nations have appreciated international cooperation initiatives taken by India, such as "One Sun, One World, One Grid".

India has argued this can lead to better utilisation of available energy sources amongst member countries without much storage capacity.

Deliberations stressed the need to focus more on energy efficiency of industries, and also to ensure that carbon dioxide emissions increase in a rapid manner.

The session on Universal Access to Clean Energy, saw discussions stress on the need to manage fuel prices, and the availability of a range of technologies for every country.

Member countries have favoured a people-centric energy transition mechanism, Kumar said.

Delegates complimented India for the mission-mode implementation of Soubhagya, Ujala and Ujjwal energy schemes that led to complete access to electricity, clean cooking and efficient lighting, the government said.

The next ETWG meeting is scheduled in the first week of April in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

MoU on energy efficiency

On the side-lines, India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Joint Business Council (IMT-GT JBC), Malaysia to further promote the adoption of energy efficiency and sustainable practices in the region.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Power, signed the MoU.

As part of this strategic partnership, EESL will provide technical advisory, project management support, contracting and implementation support to execute select energy efficiency programmes from its portfolio with proven track records of successful implementation.

Over 150 delegates including countries and nine special invitee guest countries participated at the latest G20 meet. Multilateral organizations such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) also attended.