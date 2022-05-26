Nations send in requests to India seeking supplies after wheat export ban

India has received special requests from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Korea, Oman and Yemen for wheat after the government banned exports on May 13. “UAE has expressed concern about the wheat export ban through our ambassador to the country. Requests for wheat have also come from the governments of South Korea, Oman and Yemen.

However, we are ascertaining whether the request from Yemen is from the officially-recognised government or the self-proclaimed government. We are yet to take a call on what would be the quantity of wheat exports to these countries,” said a ...