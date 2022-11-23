JUST IN
Navy proposes operationalising Indian Ocean partnership initiative

The Indian Navy had already created a bouquet of initiatives and structures to manage the Indian Ocean

Topics
Indo-Pacific group | navy | Indian Ocean

Ajai Shukla 

Mumbai: Chief of the Naval Staff (India) Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the decommissioning ceremony of INS Nishank & INS Akshay in Mumbai, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(
Chief of the Naval Staff (India) Admiral R Hari Kumar (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

With China’s navy – the People’s Liberation Army (Navy), or PLA(N) –flexing its muscles in the Western Pacific and extending its presence to the waters of the Indian Ocean, India’s navy is countering by leading the creation of a new, broad-based security architecture in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 19:59 IST

