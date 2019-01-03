JUST IN
Arvind Panagariya-led task force report on jobs data kept in cold storage
Nearly 23.3% of total Jan Dhan accounts lay inoperative in 2018, shows data

Till December 12 last year, 335 million accounts were opened under the scheme, with an average deposit of Rs 2548 in each bank account

Jan-Dhan Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana in August 2014 to provide banking facility to all households. Till December 12 last year, 335 million accounts were opened under the scheme, with an average deposit of Rs 2548 in each bank account. Around 60% of the total accounts are in the rural areas. However, the inoperative accounts — where there has been no transaction in the previous two years — have also grown from 19.9% to 23.3% of total accounts. Business Standard takes a look at some of the numbers:

Compiled by Somesh Jha | Data: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
First Published: Thu, January 03 2019. 01:43 IST

