Nearly 23.3% of total Jan Dhan accounts lay inoperative in 2018, shows data

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the in August 2014 to provide banking facility to all households. Till December 12 last year, 335 million were opened under the scheme, with an average deposit of Rs 2548 in each bank account. Around 60% of the total are in the rural areas. However, the inoperative — where there has been no transaction in the previous two years — have also grown from 19.9% to 23.3% of total accounts. Business Standard takes a look at some of the numbers:Compiled by Somesh Jha | Data: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha