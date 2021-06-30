Nearly double-digit GDP growth expected in FY22: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

The Indian economy is likely to witness close to double-digit growth in the current fiscal year despite the second Covid-19 wave ravaging the country, Principal Economic Adviser (PEA) (pictured) said on Wednesday.

The economy is slowly getting back to normalcy as the number of Covid-19 cases is declining, he said while participating in India Global Forum event.

"We are probably going to see close to double-digit, if not double-digit (growth) in this financial year," he said.

The growth will be bolstered by a slew of structural reforms undertaken by the government to address supply side constraints and opening more and more sectors for foreign investment.

