Need sound policy measures, not mere sloganeering to fight poverty: Jaitley

In an apparent jibe at the opposition parties, Finance Minister said it will be sound policy measures, and not mere sloganeering, which will help alleviate millions from poverty and fulfill the aspirations of the electorate.

Speaking at an event in Niti Aayog on Wednesday, Jaitley said slogans have a “transient” life and people will soon hold a political party accountable if they realise that the slogans cannot be implemented.





“In a democracy like India, there is an obvious debate if sound policy pays more or slogans,” Jaitley said after the release of ‘Strategy for @75’ report, prepared by NITI Aayog. “The aspirational people who have a high level of aspiration and very low level of patience will point out on day two or day three about the inability to convert slogans into reality," he said.

However, he said, “Sound policy will always put economy on track, bringing people out of poverty and people out of poverty and give them better quality of life.”

Jaitley’s statement comes a day after President on Tuesday said his party and other opposition parties would force to waive farmer loans.



“Historically, we have squandered several opportunities. Fortunately, we are on the cusp of making history wherein the last few decades, India has started making full utilisation of those opportunities and that seems to be the course to go ahead,” he added.

About Niti Aayog's strategy document, he said it will be fruitful for the government. The document aims to accelerate GDP growth to 8 per cent and propel the country towards a $5-trillion economy by 2030.