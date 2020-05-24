Need to create an ecosystem to help pvt companies thrive: NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant tells Dilasha Seth in an interview that the measures announced recently by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed both supply and demand side problems and together with the reforms these steps will drive the economy to a sustained growth path.

Edited excerpts: With the economy projected to face a severe downturn this fiscal, do you feel steps announced by the government are sufficient? With the world economy headed for the biggest recession since the Great Depression, India is facing some headwinds. The priority of the ...