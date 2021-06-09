CHATT: New association announced, will help tourism, hospitality with tech

-
Airbnb, EaseMyTrip, OYO and Yatra have formed a new industry association that will help small companies and travel and hospitality technology players.
Confederation of Hospitality, Technology and Tourism Industry (CHATT) will promote domestic tourism, help it in digital transformation, act as a thought leader and run training programmes.
Every member will be able to access all CHATT resources and benefits, including participation in year-round programmes, signature business events, access to the travel-tech ecosystem, including the experts and regional leads among others.
The association comprises Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager, Airbnb - India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan; Nishant Pitti, Co- Founder & CEO - EaseMyTrip.com; Rohit Kapoor, CEO - OYO India & Southeast Asia, and Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and CEO - Yatra.com.
“CHATT’s formation is a landmark decision to boost India’s robust domestic tourism market and support small hotel partners, homeowners, agents to expand their offerings catering to the needs of tourists,” said Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister for Tourism and Culture (Independent Charge), at a virtual launch event on Wednesday.
“Technology is at the forefront of many initiatives at the Ministry of Tourism and we look forward to closely working with CHATT to strengthen the sector,” said Arvind Singh, secretary tourism, government of India.
“Throughout the pandemic, CHATT founding members - Airbnb, EaseMyTrip, OYO and Yatra have supported the Government's vision to revive the economy. With this foundation, we aim to safeguard the interests of small hotel, home and travel partners and become their voice,” the new association said in a statement.
