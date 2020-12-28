JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Global cooperation need of the Covid vaccination times
Business Standard

New farm laws likely to harm livelihood of small traders, says CAIT

The traders said after the new laws there was a danger of increasing monopoly in agriculture trade which would impact the livelihood of millions of small traders

Topics
CAIT | farm sector | trade

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

CAIT, traders
The CAIT has criticised an article written by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das where he reportedly termed the middlemen and traders as snakes and mafia

A section of the traders has strongly objected to the use of bicholoya (middlemen) in reference to the farmers agitations by several political parties including by senior leaders of the ruling BJP. They said bicholoya is a derogatory term for the traders of this country, which has generated lot of resentment in the trading community.

The traders said after the new laws there was a danger of increasing monopoly in agriculture trade which would impact the livelihood of millions of small traders.

“Traders of the country who spend their life in maintaining the supply chain against heavy odds and collecting revenue for the government without any remuneration should not be insulted in this most casual manner,” the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said.

In a separate letter to BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday, the CAIT has criticised an article written by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das where he reportedly termed the middlemen and traders as snakes and mafia while saying that through the three farm laws, the government has freed the farmers from the snakebite of brokers and bicholoya.

Bid to mislead farmers will not succeed: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said attempts to "mislead" farmers on recent agriculture laws will not succeed.

Addressing a state-level function to mark the third anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, he said the new laws will raise the income of farmers, but the Congress is misleading them.

Whenever a reform is effected, it takes a few years before it starts showing positive results, Singh said in his virtual address.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 28 2020. 00:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.